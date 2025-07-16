State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Position in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 152.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 152.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 650.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonoco Products news, Director John R. Haley acquired 2,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $100,104.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,804 shares in the company, valued at $927,234.28. This trade represents a 12.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. acquired 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.34 per share, with a total value of $220,861.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 29,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,643.60. This trade represents a 22.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 27,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,366 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Sonoco Products stock opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sonoco Products Company has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $56.77.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

