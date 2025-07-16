State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in RH were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 690.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in RH by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH stock opened at $187.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.17. RH has a 12 month low of $123.03 and a 12 month high of $457.26.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $813.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.66 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 67.71% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts expect that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RH. Zelman & Associates lowered their target price on RH from $305.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on RH from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on RH from $450.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on RH from $515.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $275.00 target price on RH in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.35.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

