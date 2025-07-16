State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Silgan were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Silgan by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at $667,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Silgan by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC grew its position in Silgan by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 32,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its position in Silgan by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 224,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 64,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $54.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $58.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.78.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $128,530.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,589. This trade represents a 63.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $559,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 153,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,576,897.76. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Silgan from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $67.00 price target on Silgan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Silgan from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

