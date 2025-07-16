State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 300 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,763 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $8,341,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.74.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 30.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Hovde Group lowered their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.02 per share, for a total transaction of $180,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 108,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,662.16. This trade represents a 4.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 6,399 shares of company stock valued at $227,646 in the last three months. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

