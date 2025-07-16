State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 300 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $1,592,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $3,198,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $1,030,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $75.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $79.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.82 and its 200 day moving average is $73.86.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Spire had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 10.22%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spire from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Spire from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.60.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

