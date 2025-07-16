State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 400 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 6,828.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,845,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732,309 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,989,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,698,000 after purchasing an additional 27,835 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 4,557,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,182,000 after purchasing an additional 50,728 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,502,000 after purchasing an additional 941,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,668,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $30.93.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -88.55%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

