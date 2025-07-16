State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of AMG opened at $200.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.08. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.22 and a twelve month high of $208.05.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.10. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.80.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

