State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ashland were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Ashland by 2,736.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Ashland by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Ashland by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Ashland by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Ashland by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASH opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.13. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). Ashland had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ashland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Mizuho set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ashland in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.40.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

