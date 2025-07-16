State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Allete were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allete by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,464,000 after buying an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allete by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 847,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,781,000 after buying an additional 197,340 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allete in the fourth quarter worth $54,592,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Allete by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 758,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,172,000 after purchasing an additional 93,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Allete by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 398,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 30,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Allete Price Performance

Allete stock opened at $66.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.97 and its 200 day moving average is $65.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Allete, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.00 and a 52-week high of $66.46.

Allete Announces Dividend

Allete ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The company had revenue of $400.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.30 million. Allete had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Allete’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Allete’s payout ratio is 91.54%.

Allete Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

