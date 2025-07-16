State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CMC shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals Company has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.26%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

