State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,136 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Piedmont Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Capital Management LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 5.0%

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.76 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GBCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GBCI

Glacier Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.