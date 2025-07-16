State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.03 Million Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 69.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 195.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.64.

ONE Gas Stock Down 1.6%

ONE Gas stock opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average is $73.41. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $935.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.31 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 8.15%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

About ONE Gas

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.