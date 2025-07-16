State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.17 Million Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,579,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth about $32,865,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 60,177.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 113,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,295,000 after purchasing an additional 113,134 shares in the last quarter. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth about $16,250,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 116,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,557,000 after buying an additional 63,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.50, for a total value of $291,707.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,062.50. This trade represents a 19.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LFUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.25.

Littelfuse Trading Down 1.5%

LFUS opened at $228.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.10 and a fifty-two week high of $275.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.37. Littelfuse had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $554.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

