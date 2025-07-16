State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 141,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,166,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 1,845 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $79,371.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,430.92. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric Company has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average is $42.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 73.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

