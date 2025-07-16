State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.18 Million Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Cousins Properties by 1,609.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Cousins Properties by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 473.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Trading Down 1.4%

CUZ opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.14, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.