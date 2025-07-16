State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Convergence Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth about $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

LOPE opened at $169.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.77. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.69 and a 1-year high of $202.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.98.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $289.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.18 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

