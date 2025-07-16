State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.27 Million Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,164,500. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,100. This represents a 41.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,305,620 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CRUS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $102.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.95. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $75.83 and a one year high of $147.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.71.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $424.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.26 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 17.48%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

