State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 29,168 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $892,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Gentex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 452,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $86,082.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,824.93. This represents a 38.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. Gentex Corporation has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $35.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Several research analysts have commented on GNTX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gentex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Gentex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Baird R W lowered Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.28.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

