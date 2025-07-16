State of Michigan Retirement System Has $565,000 Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 477.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 479.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 733.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SMG opened at $67.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.75. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $45.61 and a 12-month high of $93.90. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.03. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 56.15% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 528.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

