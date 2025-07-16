State of Michigan Retirement System Has $595,000 Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,895,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,481,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,160,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 189,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after acquiring an additional 146,540 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 214,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 134,945 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Friday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Synaptics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.78. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.03 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

