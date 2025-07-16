State of Michigan Retirement System Has $811,000 Holdings in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,200,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,908,000 after buying an additional 30,987 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 450,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,998,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,965 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LANC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Lancaster Colony from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.50.

LANC opened at $172.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.00. Lancaster Colony Corporation has a 1-year low of $156.14 and a 1-year high of $202.63. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $457.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Corporation will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

