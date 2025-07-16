State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Position in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,051 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 63,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in F.N.B. by 11.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 19.5% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in F.N.B. by 4.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FNB. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of FNB stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.21. F.N.B. Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $411.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

