State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 280.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.57.

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 14.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.75%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $57.50) on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

