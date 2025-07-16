State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Black Hills by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,602,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,790 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Black Hills by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,845,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,975,000 after acquiring an additional 326,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,402,000 after buying an additional 35,077 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,721,000 after buying an additional 37,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,016,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,484,000 after buying an additional 105,608 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company.

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $56.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.67. Black Hills Corporation has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.05). Black Hills had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.88%.

About Black Hills

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.