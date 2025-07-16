State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 830.3% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,126.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, insider Sean Compton sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $190,976.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,210.88. This represents a 8.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Ann Gliha sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total transaction of $249,448.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,123.57. The trade was a 11.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,988 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NXST stock opened at $179.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.79. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $141.66 and a one year high of $191.86.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

