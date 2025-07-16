State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 600 Shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Chewy by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Chewy by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In related news, CFO David Reeder sold 11,582 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $422,048.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 397,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,486,940.64. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 9,243 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $337,369.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 276,467 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,045.50. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,167,614 shares of company stock worth $1,259,102,436 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chewy Stock Performance

Chewy stock opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.89. Chewy has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.71.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Chewy had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $27.00 price target on shares of Chewy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

