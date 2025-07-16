State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases Shares of 21,589 TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXNM. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $497,880,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,744,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,594,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,170,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,816,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXNM Energy stock opened at $56.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.13. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $57.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.55.

TXNM Energy ( NYSE:TXNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $482.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.01 million. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of TXNM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TXNM Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TXNM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

