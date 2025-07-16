State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in AppFolio by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in AppFolio by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in AppFolio by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in AppFolio by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AppFolio by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $240.60 on Wednesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.01 and a fifty-two week high of $274.56. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). AppFolio had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded AppFolio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on AppFolio from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Donald Casey III acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $217.73 per share, with a total value of $870,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 27,856 shares in the company, valued at $6,065,086.88. This trade represents a 16.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $217.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,650.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,650. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,220 and have sold 11,639 shares valued at $2,547,802. 4.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

