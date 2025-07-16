State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 953,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after buying an additional 48,772 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,881,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 51,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.09. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $36.64.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 64.64%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Warner Music Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Warner Music Group

About Warner Music Group

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.