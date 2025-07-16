State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYN. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 87.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 68,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 31,875 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier by 7.6% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Rayonier by 5.1% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier by 13.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 329,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,194,000 after buying an additional 39,002 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier by 62.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on RYN. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Rayonier from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Rayonier from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Rayonier stock opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average is $25.06. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $31.29.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.99 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

