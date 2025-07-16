State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 57.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 870.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 1,334.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.52. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.43.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

