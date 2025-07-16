State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 80.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 187,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 92,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 577,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $6,612,500.22. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,284,108 shares in the company, valued at $427,275,877.68. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 566,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $6,353,639.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,462,223 shares in the company, valued at $16,406,142.06. The trade was a 27.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,464,462 shares of company stock valued at $39,098,856. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

ROIV stock opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.15). Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 225.71%. The company had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROIV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

