State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Post were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Post by 200.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Post by 12.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,169,000 after buying an additional 32,995 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 7.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Post by 27.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Post from $133.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Post from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Post from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Insider Transactions at Post

In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $190,697.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,546.47. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Stiritz purchased 186,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.11 per share, for a total transaction of $20,375,201.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,298,667 shares in the company, valued at $469,027,556.37. The trade was a 4.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Post Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $105.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.33 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.23. Post had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Further Reading

