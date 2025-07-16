State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. LBP AM SA grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 149,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 27,219 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 467.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 224,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 185,167 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 92,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IRDM shares. BWS Financial reduced their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Iridium Communications Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91. Iridium Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $214.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Iridium Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.