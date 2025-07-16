State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in WEX by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in WEX by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in WEX by 161.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WEX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.90.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $149.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $217.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.72.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.42 million. WEX had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. Analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith acquired 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,734.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 101,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,616,061.74. The trade was a 3.82% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $183,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,441.16. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

