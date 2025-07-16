Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $280,000 Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,379,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,777,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,336,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,356,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,780 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,905,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,349,000 after acquiring an additional 990,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. This trade represents a 82.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Melius Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Vertiv from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.35.

Vertiv Stock Up 2.2%

Vertiv stock opened at $127.49 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.75.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

