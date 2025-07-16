Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $359,000 Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 41.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 65,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 399,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,955,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.25.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF opened at $145.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.22. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $115.43 and a 52-week high of $161.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

