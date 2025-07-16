Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 442 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE RGA opened at $192.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.62. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $159.25 and a one year high of $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.34 and its 200-day moving average is $200.80.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $249.00 price objective (up previously from $248.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

