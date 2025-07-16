Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,457 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $8,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stride by 140.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Stride by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Stride by 158.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Stride by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LRN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Stride from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Stride stock opened at $134.43 on Wednesday. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $162.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.07). Stride had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $613.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

