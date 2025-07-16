Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) Trading Down 6.1% – What’s Next?

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 11,537 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 29,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Swvl Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Swvl

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Swvl stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Swvl at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Swvl

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

