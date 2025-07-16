Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLVM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sylvamo by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,177,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,045,000 after purchasing an additional 334,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sylvamo by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,016,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,289,000 after purchasing an additional 134,066 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sylvamo by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after purchasing an additional 93,767 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,505,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sylvamo by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 375,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,651,000 after purchasing an additional 80,895 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLVM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th.

Sylvamo Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of SLVM opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.75. Sylvamo Corporation has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $98.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). Sylvamo had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sylvamo Corporation will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

About Sylvamo

(Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.