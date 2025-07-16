Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 289.4% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 3.6%

TSM stock opened at $236.96 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $237.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

