Tectonic Financial (NASDAQ:TECTP) Stock Price Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.84 and last traded at $10.76. 3,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 3,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Tectonic Financial Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50.

Get Tectonic Financial alerts:

Tectonic Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.2732 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th.

Tectonic Financial Company Profile

Tectonic Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking and financial products and services to high net worth individuals, small businesses, and institutions in the United States. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, such as demand deposits, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial and real estate loans, dental loans, commercial real estate, construction loans, and consumer installment loans; and wealth management and trust services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tectonic Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tectonic Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.