Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Stock Position Raised by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Telefonica Brasil by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 49,603 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21,116 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Telefonica Brasil by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 103,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,769 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Telefonica Brasil by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Telefonica Brasil by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 63,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Telefonica Brasil by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefonica Brasil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Telefonica Brasil from $9.20 to $10.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Telefonica Brasil from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Telefonica Brasil Trading Up 0.6%

Telefonica Brasil stock opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. Telefonica Brasil S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $11.96.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telefonica Brasil S.A. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telefonica Brasil

(Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.