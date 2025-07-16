The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $104.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $93.30 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.55.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.09 per share, with a total value of $100,894.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,825 shares in the company, valued at $367,544.25. This trade represents a 37.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (up previously from $123.00) on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, June 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on J. M. Smucker

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.