THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Trading Up 5% – Time to Buy?

THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Free Report) shares rose 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Panmure Gordon cut THG to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

THG Stock Performance

About THG

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.47.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through THG Beauty, THG Nutrition, and THG Ingenuity segments. The THG Beauty segment manufactures and retails skincare, haircare, cosmetics, body care, and fragrance; and operates spa and experience venues, as well as luxury clothing and homeware.

