Top Travel Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 14th

SoFi Technologies, Alibaba Group, Costco Wholesale, BigBear.ai, Delta Air Lines, Booking, and American Express are the seven Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the travel and tourism sector—airlines, hotels, cruise lines, car rental agencies, and online booking platforms. Their performance is sensitive to factors like consumer travel demand, seasonality, geopolitical events, and economic cycles, making them popular for investors seeking exposure to tourism and business‐travel trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.22. 57,990,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,352,766. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.91. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.11. 10,580,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,768,848. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.78. The company has a market capitalization of $257.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.22. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $73.87 and a 12 month high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $8.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $978.89. 1,141,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,824. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,003.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $982.24. The company has a market capitalization of $434.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.97. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $793.00 and a 12 month high of $1,078.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of NYSE BBAI traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.80. 105,150,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,465,398. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 3.46. BigBear.ai has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

DAL traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,294,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,274,285. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.49. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $69.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAL

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG traded up $22.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $5,739.95. The company had a trading volume of 74,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,831. The company has a market capitalization of $186.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,839.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5,448.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,997.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

American Express (AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

AXP traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $320.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,923. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $300.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. American Express has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $329.14. The company has a market capitalization of $224.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXP

Recommended Stories