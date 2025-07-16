Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 232,902 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TREX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Trex by 137.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Trex in the first quarter worth about $911,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Trex by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in Trex by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Trex by 26.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TREX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Trex from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Trex from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Trex Trading Down 2.9%

TREX opened at $60.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.53 and its 200-day moving average is $60.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $86.56.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $339.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.11 million. Trex had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 2,366 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $144,728.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 24,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,885.73. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 1,500 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $90,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,052.29. This trade represents a 5.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

