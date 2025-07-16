UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $21.00. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Gentex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gentex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Baird R W downgraded Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $25.00 target price on Gentex in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.28.

Gentex Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of GNTX opened at $22.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average of $23.72. Gentex has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $35.32.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.68 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.01%. Gentex’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 3,764 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $86,082.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,824.93. This trade represents a 38.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 29,168 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at $892,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 11,176 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 452,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

