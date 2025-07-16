Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.18 and last traded at $25.08. Approximately 6,171 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 8,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 0.2%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.86.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.5143 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.